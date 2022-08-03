Ross, Chandler, or Joey? Test Your Friends Quote Knowledge in This Quiz
Time to prove how big of a Friends fan you really are.
If you had to choose one series that is the most iconic TV show of all time, Friends would undoubtedly be near – if not at – the top of said list. Yes, David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s heartwarming and hilarious sitcom is equal parts relatable life lessons, silly comedic hijinks, and poignantly handled relationship drama.
If you’re here, you’re likely a big fan of Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Ross, and Chandler’s escapades. But how big a fan are you? Let’s find out in today’s Twinfinite quiz.
To make things a wee bit easier, today we’re going to focus in on the three fellas: Ross, Chandler, and Joey. All you need to do is identify who said what. Was it the fussy paleontologist, Ross Geller? Was it the pizza-loving actor, Joey Tribbiani? Or was it the awkward-but-loveable Chandler Bing? It’s up to you.
So, without further ado, grab your Lobster and come join us. It’s time to prove how big of a Friends fan you really are. Let’s get into it, shall we? Good luck!
Image Sources: NBC (via Looper and What Culture)
