Ross, Chandler, or Joey? Test Your Friends Quote Knowledge in This Quiz

Time to prove how big of a Friends fan you really are.

If you had to choose one series that is the most iconic TV show of all time, Friends would undoubtedly be near – if not at – the top of said list. Yes, David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s heartwarming and hilarious sitcom is equal parts relatable life lessons, silly comedic hijinks, and poignantly handled relationship drama.

If you’re here, you’re likely a big fan of Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Ross, and Chandler’s escapades. But how big a fan are you? Let’s find out in today’s Twinfinite quiz.

To make things a wee bit easier, today we’re going to focus in on the three fellas: Ross, Chandler, and Joey. All you need to do is identify who said what. Was it the fussy paleontologist, Ross Geller? Was it the pizza-loving actor, Joey Tribbiani? Or was it the awkward-but-loveable Chandler Bing? It’s up to you.

So, without further ado, grab your Lobster and come join us. It’s time to prove how big of a Friends fan you really are. Let’s get into it, shall we? Good luck!

"Hello! Didn't you read Lord of the Rings in high school?" Ross Chandler Joey "My wallet's too small for my fifties and MY DIAMOND SHOES ARE TOO TIGHT." Ross Joey Chandler "You hung up on the pizza place? I don't hang up on *your* friends." Chandler Joey Ross "I'm hopeless and awkward and desperate for love!" Ross Chandler Joey "Oh... baby-proofing... Why is this such a big deal now?" Chandler Ross Joey "You're not easygoing, but you're passionate, and that's good." Chandler Joey Ross "Why do bad things happen to good people?" Ross Joey Chandler "These are my Thanksgiving pants!" Chandler Ross Joey "Um, excuse me; I don't remember you making any sperm." Chandler Joey Ross "Yeah, that's her. But you know what, it doesn't matter. I'm never going to get to meet her anyway." Chandler Ross Joey

Image Sources: NBC (via Looper and What Culture)

