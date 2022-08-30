Odd Taxi: Into the Woods, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, & More Arrive on Crunchyroll Next Month

Between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and all the Code Geass films, there’s plenty to like here.

Crunchyroll has announced their slate of films coming to the service for the month of September. There’s quite a bit here so it’s absolutely safe to say there’s something for everyone. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was already a known quantity, but there’s so much more. There’s definitely not going to be any shortage of things to watch this upcoming month.

That list of films coming to Crunchyroll next month are:

September 1

Afro Samurai: Resurrection

BanG Dream! Poppin’ Dream!

September 8

ODDTAXI in the Woods

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian

PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance

September 15

The Girl Who Lept Through Time

Sword of the Stranger

Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

September 21

September 22

High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-

Free! -Timeless Medley- The Bond

Free! -Timeless Medly- The Promise

Free! -Road to the World- the Dream

September 29

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection

A lot of these are relatively new, but The Girl Who Lept Through Time and Sword of the Stranger are from 2006 and 2007. It’s a fun contrast.

This list treats Code Geass fans incredibly well, with four movies being released onto Crunchyroll.

While it’s not exactly September, coming at the very beginning of October will be Spy x Family Cour 2 which will deliver the rest of the first season.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

