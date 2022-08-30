Odd Taxi: Into the Woods, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, & More Arrive on Crunchyroll Next Month
Between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and all the Code Geass films, there’s plenty to like here.
Crunchyroll has announced their slate of films coming to the service for the month of September. There’s quite a bit here so it’s absolutely safe to say there’s something for everyone. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was already a known quantity, but there’s so much more. There’s definitely not going to be any shortage of things to watch this upcoming month.
That list of films coming to Crunchyroll next month are:
September 1
- Afro Samurai: Resurrection
- BanG Dream! Poppin’ Dream!
September 8
- ODDTAXI in the Woods
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.1 Crime and Punishment
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.2 First Guardian
- PSYCHO-PASS Sinners of the System: Case.3 Beyond the Pale of Vengeance
September 15
- The Girl Who Lept Through Time
- Sword of the Stranger
- Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic
September 21
September 22
- High Speed! -Free! Starting Days-
- Free! -Timeless Medley- The Bond
- Free! -Timeless Medly- The Promise
- Free! -Road to the World- the Dream
September 29
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion I – Initiation
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion II – Transgression
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III – Glorification
- Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection
A lot of these are relatively new, but The Girl Who Lept Through Time and Sword of the Stranger are from 2006 and 2007. It’s a fun contrast.
This list treats Code Geass fans incredibly well, with four movies being released onto Crunchyroll.
While it’s not exactly September, coming at the very beginning of October will be Spy x Family Cour 2 which will deliver the rest of the first season.
Featured Image Source: MAPPA.
- 5 Best Anime of September 2022 You Should Watch
- What Does Sakuga Mean in Anime, Explained
- Top 10 Best Anime Series Like One Piece
- Best Anime Character Tower of Fantasy Presets
- Is The Boondocks an Anime?