The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Gets Epic New Trailer Showing Characters & Cutscenes

Nihon Falcom released another trailer of its upcoming Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

This time around it’s an extensive video, clocking at over three minutes and a half. It’s also really epic, focusing on the large cast of characters and on hard-hitting cutscenes.

You can check it out for yourself and see what I mean below.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay and an English trailer that unfortunately doesn’t indicate an English localization for now, the latest trailer from Japan, another in English, a gallery showing more characters, and another showing even more.

At the moment, this highly-anticipated JRPG has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan).

A while ago, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

This means that we’re very unlikely to play Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II any time soon in English unless a miracle happens.