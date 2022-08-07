Jujutsu Kaisen Gets Special Promo Video of First Season and 0 Film

This takes me back to when AMVs were huge on YouTube.

Seeing as the Crunchyroll Expo 2022 train has no intention of stopping, a new video has hit the internet. This time, it’s a special promo video Jujutsu Kaisen showing off both the first season of the anime and scenes from the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film.

This cut of both the anime and the film is presented as a pretty cool extended music video. If you’ve never seen the show and are worried about spoilers, this is 90% action scenes that offer just about zero context.

If you wanna kick back to some great tunes and watch some terrific anime action, the Jujutsu Kaisen video can be found below.

Jujutsu Kaisen first premiered in October 2020 with the dub starting on Crunchyroll a month later. Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel film based on the same numbered volume of the manga, premiered in December of last year in Japan, with the English theatrical release back in February.

Also in February came the announcement that Jujutsu Kaisen will be getting a second season.

If you just can’t wait, though, the manga is still going strong. Volume 17 of the manga will be hitting shelves in English on Aug. 16. For reference, season one of the anime ended around volume 8.

If you’re interested in other announcements coming out of Crunchyroll Expo 2022, there was an announcement for a the second season of Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro as well as a trailer for My Hero Academia season six.

Featured Image Source: MAPPA.

