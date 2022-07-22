Exoprimal Gets New Trailer & Renders Revealing Angry Dinosaurs & Lethal “Neosaurs”

Image Source: Capcom

Today Capcom released a brand new trailer and a small set of renders of its upcoming dinosaur shooting game Exoprimal.

The reveal focuses on the angry dinosaurs that we’ll have to square off against in the game, including the Pteranodon, the Ankylosaurus, the Pachycephalosaurus, the Triceratops, and the T. Rex.

Alongside those, we also see the “Neosaurs” that pack an extra punch, including the Gas Neosaur, the Sniper Neosaur, the Evoker Neosaur, the Pyro Neosaur, the Neo Ankylosaurus, and the Neo T. Rex.

The renders shared via press release showcase the Evoker Neosaur, the Pyro Neosaur, the Neo Ankylosaurus and the Pachycephalosaurus, which apparently needs no fancy modifications to be on par thanks to its super-hard helmet-like skull.

You can check everything out below.

Exoprimal is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. if you’d like to see more, you can check out more gameplay from a few weeks ago, an earlier gameplay trailer, and a further gameplay presentation, and another one.

If you’re unfamiliar with Exopromal, it’s a team-based action game mixing in a bit of competition. The matches are 5v5, and while you collaborate with your teammates, you still have to complete your objectives before the rival team does in order to win.

The game is set in 2040, following the mysterious return of the dinosaurs, which have wrought death and destruction all over the world.

Players can count on futuristic power armor named “Exosuits” and use their powers to fight back against the dinosaurs, which will attack you and your companions in massive hordes.