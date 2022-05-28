Persona 5 Royal Getting Gorgeous Kasumi Figure by Amakuni

Amakuni and AmiAmi have made a figure portraying Kasumi Yoshizawa from Persona 5 Royal available for pre-order.

You can find her at AmiAmi for 22,000 yen, which translates approximately into $173.

She’ll be released in July 2023, so the lead time is definitely long.

The scale is 1/7 for approximately 25 cm in height. The prototype was sculpted by Vispo and painted by Pinpoint.

You also have a couple of accessories, like the optional mask and the alternate hand holding the gun.

If you’d like to see what she looks like, you can take a look at the gallery below.

Persona 5 Royal is currently available exclusively for PS4. If you’d like to read more, you can check out our review.

In other Persona news, Persona 5 is getting its very own slot machine by Sega Sammy, while plenty more figures are being released including a Nendoroid portraying the hero of Persona 3 and Popup Parade figures portraying Joker and Crow for Persona 5.

The franchise is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary year, and fans are waiting for some juicy announcements.

In the meanwhile, Persona’s sister series Shin Megami Tensei is getting Soul Hackers 2 soon.