DCS World Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick With Inevitably Spectacular Trailer

DCS World developer Eagle Dynamics released another trailer of its hardcore military flight simulator inspired by Top Gun: Maverick.

With the release of the movie, interest in aviation appears to have spiked among many, and game developers have certainly been working hard to jump on the bandwagon whether they have an official license or not, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and War Thunder.

Since Eagle Dynamics is extremely proficient at creating great trailers, it isn’t surprising that they’re celebrating the movie with a new one, and it’s even less surprising that it’s spectacular.

You can check it out below and see what I mean.

If you’re unfamiliar with DCS World, it’s a gorgeous and extremely realistic free-to-play sandbox combat flight simulator for PC that offers a giant lineup of DLC aircraft for those who want to expand the experience.

Incidentally, Eagle Dynamics recently launched a new free trial program that lets you enjoy modules for 14 days every six months for free while you decide whether to purchase them or not.

Here’s how its developers introduce it.