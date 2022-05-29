DCS World Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick With Inevitably Spectacular Trailer
DCS World developer Eagle Dynamics released another trailer of its hardcore military flight simulator inspired by Top Gun: Maverick.
With the release of the movie, interest in aviation appears to have spiked among many, and game developers have certainly been working hard to jump on the bandwagon whether they have an official license or not, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and War Thunder.
Since Eagle Dynamics is extremely proficient at creating great trailers, it isn’t surprising that they’re celebrating the movie with a new one, and it’s even less surprising that it’s spectacular.
You can check it out below and see what I mean.
If you’re unfamiliar with DCS World, it’s a gorgeous and extremely realistic free-to-play sandbox combat flight simulator for PC that offers a giant lineup of DLC aircraft for those who want to expand the experience.
Incidentally, Eagle Dynamics recently launched a new free trial program that lets you enjoy modules for 14 days every six months for free while you decide whether to purchase them or not.
Here’s how its developers introduce it.
“Feel the excitement of flying the Su-25T “Frogfoot” attack jet and the TF-51D “Mustang” in the free-to-play Digital Combat Simulator World!
Digital Combat Simulator World (DCS World) 2.5 is a free-to-play digital battlefield game and simulation environment. Our dream is to offer the most authentic and realistic simulation of military aircraft, tanks, ground vehicles and ships possible. This free download includes a vast mission area of the Caucasus region and Black Sea that encompasses much of Georgia. It also includes a flyable Russian Sukhoi Su-25T ground attack aircraft and the famous WWII North American TF-51D fighter. An additional 25 aircraft are available for purchase.
The download comes with one of the most powerful mission editor ever designed, full network play and more than 156 AI weapons systems, 105 ground vehicles and trains, 50 air defense systems, 19 ships and 84 AI aircraft permitting you to plan and play highly sophisticated missions. DCS World is massively extensible through additional DCS modules as well as user-made add-ons and mods which you can purchase and download from our site.
DCS is a true “sandbox” simulation that is also designed to cover multiple time periods of interest such as WWII, Korean War, Vietnam, Gulf War and others. Current regions to battle include the Caucasus, Nevada Test and Training Range, and Normandy 1944. New maps in development include the Persian, Syria, Afghanistan, and others.
DCS World is fundamentally a deep, authentic and realistic simulation designed also to offer a more relaxed gameplay to suit the user and his particular level of experience and training. The ambition is to hand hold users from novice pilot all the way to the most advanced and sophisticated operator of such complex weapons systems as the A-10C Warthog or the F/A-18C Hornet. The only next step is the real thing!”