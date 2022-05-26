War Thunder Joins Top Gun: Maverick’s Bandwagon With F-14 Tomcat & “Danger Zone” Update Teaser

War Thunder developer Gaijin may not have an official Top Gun: Maverick license, but this isn’t deterring them from joining the movie craze.

With the release of Top Gun: Maverick the interest in aviation seems to have spiked, and game developers have certainly been working hard with themed DLC, from Microsoft Flight Simulator to Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

With its tech trees having recently advanced as far as the A-10 Thunderbolt, it may be a little early to introduce Maverick’s F/A-18E Super Hornet, but there is another famous Top Gun aircraft ripe for the taking, and it’s the F-14 Tomcat.

That’s exactly what’s coming with the upcoming update teased today, aptly titled “Danger Zone.”

You can check the beloved carrier-borne fighter jet out in the trailer below.

War Thunder is currently playable for free (with the usual optional purchases that many believe aren’t all that optional) for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5.

