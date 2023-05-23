Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

One of the coolest aspects about Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure is how alive the world feels. Indeed, Hyrule Kingdom is positively bursting at the seams with a whole host of wildlife. Out of the smorgasbord of critters, one in particular is quite challenging to track down. For those wondering where to get Sneaky River Snails in Zelda: TOTK, worry not, as we’ve got your back. Let’s get into the nitty-gritty deets, shall we?

How to Get Sneaky River Snails in Zelda: TOTK

From our experience, we mostly found Sneaky River Snails in the ponds and streams within Hyrule Ridge and Zora’s Domain on Hyrule’s surface. We’re yet to discover any on the Sky Islands within the game, though there’s still a possibility that they reside there.

If you’re after a specific map location to find and farm the wee blighters, there’s a great spot called Rutile Lake, just west of central Hyrule:

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The thing with Sneaky River Snails is that they’re quite tricky to see due to their diminutive size and the fact that they reside in water. Usually, we’re only made aware of their proximity to Link thanks to the in-game indicator asking us whether we want to pick one up and add it to our inventory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

What Do They Do?

Much like many items in the game, Sneaky River Snails serve multiple purposes. Firstly, they can be used as a cooking ingredient for several recipes, like Seafood Rice Balls and Snail Chowder. Next, they can be used as an upgrade material for the Stealth Armor Set. Finally, in a pinch, they can also be eaten to heal Link for one Heart, though we’d only do this if we had to as the former options are far more advantageous.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has clued you in on where to get Sneaky River Snails in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s where to find Grizzlemaw Bears. Alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

