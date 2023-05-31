Where To Find the Apapes Lightroot in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Tears of the Kingdom’s Lightroots are incredibly useful POIs, lighting up areas of Hyrule’s Depths and showing Link how his journey can proceed. One is causing players a headache but don’t worry – you’re in the right place to know all there is about the Apapes Lightroot, including its exact location in TOTK.

Apapes Lightroot Location in Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Apapes Lightroot is in its own region of the Central Hyrule Depths. This is because it’s unreachable by surface level rivers and, to find it, players need to enter via the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm.

Lightroots are useful for TOTK players because they illuminate areas of the Depths, giving Link an easier time of exploring the dark regions that hold so many secrets.

The Apapes Lightroot is no different, but it is arguably more difficult to find because of its hidden entrance. To find and reach the Lightroot, players should follow the precise instructions below:

Head to the eastern part of the Hyrule Castle Moat. You can paraglide from Hyrule Castle itself, create a raft of some kind or cross Boneyard Bridge. Locate the Hyrule Castle Moat East Chasm, which is just southwest of Hyrule Forest Park. It’s a small crack in the wall where the water meets the cliff face. It can be difficult to locate and easy to miss – but the image below should help you identify it. Glide into the Chasm, defeating the Blue-White Frox that challenges Link immediately after entering. Once inside and beyond the Frox, move to your north to locate the Apapes Lightroot. Interact with the Lightroot to dispel the darkness and reveal more of the Depths!

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The precise location of the Apapes Lightroot is at the coordinates: 0221, 1084, -0474. Like other Lightroots, it reveals more of the Depths that Link can go on and explore.

It’s one of the more difficult to find and access though, so hopefully this nifty guide has helped you find what you need and carry on your TOTK story. That’s everything to know about the exact location of the Apapes Lightroot in Tears of the Kingdom. Stick with us right here for everything else Zelda, including the difference between Ganon and Ganondorf and every cooking recipe in the game.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts