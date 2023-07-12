Where Is Impa in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

When visiting Kakariko Village, some Breath of the Wild players may be surprised to discover the leader of the Sheikah tribe no longer sitting on her comfy seat. Despite her old age, Impa seems to love to travel throughout Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom, and you won’t be able to meet her as easily as in the previous game. If you want to know where you can find Impa after the Upheaval, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you her locations!

Zelda: TOTK Impa Locations

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After jumping down from the Great Sky Island and arriving in Hyrule, you can find Impa near the New Serenne Stable northwest of the Lookout Landing (-1312, 0819, 0095). The elder Sheikah will stand beside a broken hot air balloon while examining the surroundings. If you speak to her, you can accept the Impa and the Geoglyphs main quest, where you help the old woman investigate the strange massive drawing near the stable.

Completing this mission will trigger the Dragon’s Tear main quest, and you must find the remaining memories hidden inside the Geoglyphs. Impa will also inform you about her plan to travel throughout Hyrule to investigate other mysterious drawings that suddenly appear on the continent.

Besides meeting her near the stable, you can encounter the elder Sheikah in the four major cities after completing the Regional Phenomena main quests. However, you can also find Impa inside the Forgotten Temple of Time in the Tanagar Canyon (-0994, 2773, -0091). In this place, you can learn hidden secrets about the Dragon’s Tear and their locations.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After you find all the memories and speak to Impa inside the Forgotten Temple of Time, the old woman will tell you that she will return to Kakariko Village to continue her investigation. Afterward, you can find the elder Sheikah on the second floor of Lady Paya’s Hall (previously Lady Impa’s). She will stay in this area for the rest of the game, and you can visit her whenever you wish.

Now that you know where to find Impa, you can focus your attention on collecting all Dragon’s Tears scattered throughout Hyrule. I highly recommend watching all memories since you can gain some clues about the location of the Master Sword in Tears of the Kingdom.