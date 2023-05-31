Tears of the Kingdom’s Listed Weapon Damage Is Fake, Fans Claim

Image Source: Nintendo

Out of all the weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, many players believe the spear is one of the most OP tools in the game, given its unmatched strength. However, several Reddit users have claimed that it’s actually the least potent item according to its damage modifiers.

Reddit user fallen_corpse goes in-depth about this tool, explaining the inaccurate weapon stats. For example, although the spear is listed at 35 damage with 25 HP Bokoblin, its modifiers suggest a 25 percent weaker attack.

Based on the player’s tests, light weapons initiate a 1.00 damage modifier, and heavy ones have a slight advantage of 1.05, which is five percent stronger than what was listed. Last but not least, spears showcase the weakest results with .75 stats.

So, even if the listed weapon damage indicates a higher result, a hidden modifier seemingly changes them while in battle. Fallen_corpse also expresses their concerns over this confusion, stating, “There is such a massive disparity between what players are told a spear does, and what it actually does.”

Several players in the comments are leaning toward other weapons now, like the light and heavy classes, to get more bang for their buck.

The presumably fabricated listed weapon damage may be why the Champion’s Tunic of Breath of Wild has been adjusted in Tears of the Kingdom. Previously, the garment featured an ability to see an enemy’s life gauge, but it has been removed from the current version, causing some fans to believe that Nintendo is covering up the game’s stats.

Aside from the spear, you can check out Echo_BotW’s complete overview of how weapon damage works to see even more discrepancies in the numbers.

Hopefully, Nintendo will update the listed weapon damage over time to give players more clarity on the perplexing stats.

