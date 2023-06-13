Sisuran Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Sisuran Shrine in Zelda: TOTK isn’t going to give up its riches so easily. You’ll need to come prepared for both a fight and crystal heist, which may sound familiar to some. You can’t back out of this battle, so let’s run head first into solving the Sisuran Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sisuran Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You won’t have a hard time finding the Sisuran Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, though you do need to keep your eyes peeled. You won’t be able to use the blue and teal lights as a reference. Your best bet is using the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower as a launch point, but you’ll want to prepare first.

Gather weapons, food, and proper armor. Since the Sisuran Shrine is situated far into the northwestern region of Hyrule, it gets quite cold. Bring some cold-resistance food and clothing, as well as some good fire weapons. You’ll need them later. Travel to the Sisuran Shrine and interact with it. In doing so, the side quest starts, shooting a beam of light towards the quest objective. Like the Ukoojisi Shrine, you can’t enter without the crystal. Defeat Frost Talus for the shrine crystal. Now you understand why you need fire weapons for this fight. I opted into fusing a Fire Emitter to my shield, melting the ice and giving me some time to whack at the green crystal on its back. Take it back to and the Light of Blessing is yours, along with a chest to loot.

And that’s all you need to do to solve the Sisuran Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s another one of those dungeons that’s all about the journey, you know? If you’re looking for more help, you’ll find more shrine guides and related content using the links below.

