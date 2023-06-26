Sakunbomar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Great Hyrule Forest houses only a handful of shrines, one of which is the Sakunbomar Shrine. On the inside is Rauru’s Blessing, so getting there is all about the journey, and a rather dangerous one given its location. If you follow along to our Sakunbomar Shrine guide, you won’t get lost!

Sakunbomar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you’ve never been to the Great Hyrule Forest in TOTK before, be sure to clear away the Gloom in the Lost Woods first. Entrance into the Great Hyrule Forest is impossible, otherwise. Do come prepared because a Phantom Ganon does get involved.

Speak to Zooki. Zooki is in the northwestern portion of Korok Forest, just outside a hollowed-out tree at these coordinates: 0342, 2165, 0150. The little Korok will mark the location of the Sakunbomar Shrine on your map. How nice! Enter the Lost Woods. Pass through the hollow tree and follow the path until you come to a large clearing. Make a slight right turn and you’ll come to a few boulders and bokoblins. Turn left to find the Sakunbomar Shrine. As you pass the boulders, you’ll see that the forest is leading you naturally to the left. Follow along the path, pass the tree with a spooky face, and you’ll be led to the Sakunbomar Shrine. Defeat the Stone Talus. Interacting with the shrine will shine a beam of light to a shrine crystal, which is located on the back of a Stone Talus. Using bomb arrows is really effective here, as is using Recall on the boulders it throws at you for an easy stun.

With the Stone Talus defeated, the crystal is yours, as is access to the Sakunbomar Shrine. Present the crystal to the shrine and the Light of Blessing is yours for taking, as well as the Diamond in the chest. Now that you’ve solved another shrine, how about another? The Ninjis Shrine is really close!

