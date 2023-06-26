Ninjis Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Ninjis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is found deep within the Great Hyrule Forest. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, it would be if it weren’t for all the Gloom clouding the forest. It makes it impossible to enter, but with our Ninjis Shrine guide, that won’t be a problem!

Ninjis Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before you can step foot in the Ninjis Shrine, you’ll have to clear the Gloom. It’s a dangerous fog that blankets the Great Hyrule Forest in TOTK, blocking the entrance to the Great Deku Tree.

Enter the Lost Woods. We actually have an entire guide dedicated to getting through the Lost Woods. It’s quite the trek, taking you down into the Depths, culminating in a fight with a Phantom Ganon. Don’t be worried — he’s not as threatening as he seems! Unlock the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. If you’ve done this already, you can move onto the next step. If not, we have another handy guide on unlocking the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower. It shouldn’t take more than a minute or two. The exact coordinates are ‘0343, 3133, 0180.’ Paraglide to the Ninjis Shrine. Alternatively, there exists a path through the Lost Woods that leads to the Ninjis Shrine. However, even with the Gloom lifted, the spooky mist can still engulf you if you stray too far from the main paths. It’s much easier to paraglide down now that the Gloom is no longer a problem.

Upon entering the Ninjis Shrine, you can immediately collect a Light of Blessing. There’s also a Mighty Construct Bow in the chest, just before the shrine of light. It’s worth sticking around Korok Forest as you’ll find a few more shrines to conquer, like the Musanokir Shrine. It also wouldn’t hurt to read up on our Tears of the Kingdom review, too!

