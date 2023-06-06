Musanokir Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: TOTK, the Musanokir Shrine is one of the few mini-dungeons hiding in the Great Hyrule Forest. Just getting through the forest to reach it is a journey all on its own, one that you’ll need to make at some point. Why not now? Here’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Musanokir Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Musanokir Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Musanokir Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll have to reach Korok Forest at the center of Great Hyrule Forest. It’s at these coordinates: 0408, 2133, 0144.

Bring plenty of Brightbloom Seeds, arrows, and food because you’ll be venturing into the Depths. We have an entire guide dedicated to getting through the Lost Woods!

Use Ultrahand and Recall on the bridge. Lift the bridge up with Ultrahand, then let it go. Stand at the edge and use Recall to ride the bridge up. Grab the block on your way through. Hit the target with the block Attach the block to the ball and chain, then use Ultrahand to swing the block into the target. Detach the block and bring it with you for the next step. Loot the hidden chest. Stack two blocks together and attach the log to the side. Climb to the top and paraglide to the chest. Use the blocks and log as a ram. Attach a metal block to the top of the sliding block, then stick the log at the front. With Ultrahand, you can slide the structure forward and hit the target. Now the shrine of light is opened and the Light of Blessing awaits.

With the final door open, you’ve solved the Musanokir Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Since you’re in the neighborhood, why not stop by the Great Deku Tree and help his tummy ache? Do come prepared to kill a Phantom Ganon, though. He isn’t exactly easy!

