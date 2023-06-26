Pupunke Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you want in the Pupunke Shrine, you have to do what Damia says.

The Pupunke Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of four shrines you’ll find in the Great Hyrule Forest, where the adorable Koroks live. Well, almost all of them are adorable. One in particular lost their cute status because it’s holding onto a shrine crystal. The little bugger won’t give it up, but with our Pupunke Shrine guide, you’ll learn how to earn it.

Pupunke Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We’re first assuming you’ve already cleared the Gloom from Great Hyrule Forest. If not—that’s okay. You can read up on our guide on getting through the Lost Woods, then come back later. You won’t be able to access the Pupunk Shrine in TOTK until you do.

Speak to Damia. This is the little bugger I mentioned earlier, located at coordinates ‘0563, 2162, 0158.’ If you start at the center of Korok Forest, head east and you’ll find a ramp with lights. Follow them to find Damia and chat with him. Head into the Lost Woods. Now you understand? You can’t take the crystal, either—you have to give him five Golden Apples. If you have some already, then great; if not, continue on, into the Lost Woods. Don’t panic! Just follow the little lamps on the trees until you come to the first bog. Cross the bog. The mud sucks you to the bottom, so you have two choices: climb the trees around the border or burn the grass and glide across. Either way, continue following the lights to the next bog and repeat this step. Collect five Golden Apples (or all of them). As you cross the second bog, you’ll come to the golden apple trees. Collect as many as you want, as long as you hold onto five for the trade. Backtrack to Damia or use a fast travel point, like to the Musanokir Shrine.

Grab the crystal, follow the beam, and the Pupunke Shrine is yours. It’s Rauru’s Blessing, so all you have to do is collect the rewards, which includes a Mighty Zonaite Sword. With that out of the way, up for another shrine? The Sakunbomar Shrine is in the neighborhood.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts