Oshozan-u Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Along the outskirts of Tabantha Tundra in Zelda: TOTK, you might come across the Oshozan-u Shrine. It’s really easy to miss given its location; it practically blends in with the environment. With the help of this guide, you’ll find it without any trouble. So, here’s how to solve the Oshozan-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Oshozan-u Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To step foot into the Oshozan-u in Zelda: TOTK, you’re going to need a few things that make the journey there a bit easier. For starters, some cold-resistance food or gear is a necessity. Nothing fancy, but at least a single article of the Archaic Warm set will do.

Lastly, having the fast travel point for the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower or the Taninoud Shrine will make the trek really easy. The Oshozan-u Shrine is at these coordinates: -1405, 3677, 0288.

Hit the target on the wall. You’ll find a log, rocket, and a stone cube that runs along the wall. Glue the rocket to the side of the log, then glue the log to the cube (like in the screenshot). Give it a whack and off it’ll go, all the way to the target. Collect the hidden chest. You have two options: fuse the rocket to a shield, fly up, and paraglide back down or glue two logs together, propping up against the ledge, and climbing. If you don’t have a shield to spare, the second option is for you. Hit the second target. Stick the largest log to the end of the gear, then glue the rocket to the other end, pointed towards the ceiling. Give the log a whack to the target.

Now that you know everything there is to solving the Oshozan-u Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can collect your well-earned Light of Blessing. Be sure to turn them in for a health or stamina upgrade after you’ve collected at least four. Don’t have enough just yet? You’ll find plenty of shrine guides using the links below!

