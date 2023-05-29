Mayanas Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
Can you find the missing Mayanas Shrine?
Getting to the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is quite a doozy. Not only are you testing your paragliding skills, but flying skills, too. And that’s only half of it; you’ll still have a shrine puzzle to complete. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to solve the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Mayanas Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
To find the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll be heading to the sky islands above, to the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. You’ll have a long trip ahead of you.
The easiest way is via the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower at these coordinates: 3846, -1307, 0539. Bring some stamina food; the flight to the archipelago will stretch your stamina quite a bit. When you make it to the shrine, interact with it to start the questline.
- Follow the green beam.
Use the nearby flying machine to fly up to the hollow covered by branches. Use a fire weapon to clear the branches.
- Carry the crystal back to the Mayanas Shrine.
Clear the branches at the back to find the crystal. You’ll find everything you need in the cavern to build a flying machine. Glue the crystal to the back and hightail it back to the shrine.
- Toss an active Zonai Ice Emitter into the water.
This will create flat ice panels. Use them, along with the nearby metal panels to create a cube.
- Hit the target.
Push the cube down the hill to hit the target. You’ll want to position the cube so that it’s sliding on a side with ice.
- Open the hidden chest.
In the next room, toss another active Zonai Ice Emitter into the water. Use metal and ice panels to craft a place to stand on the spikes. Drop one of the panels onto the target and the chest is yours. It contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield.
Now that you know how to solve the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, why not solve the Sihajog Shrine next? It’s nothing more than a stone’s throw away. Afterwards, you can look for more shrine guides using the links below!
