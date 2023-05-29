Mayanas Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Getting to the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is quite a doozy. Not only are you testing your paragliding skills, but flying skills, too. And that’s only half of it; you’ll still have a shrine puzzle to complete. If you’re having trouble, here’s how to solve the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Mayanas Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll be heading to the sky islands above, to the South Lanayru Sky Archipelago. You’ll have a long trip ahead of you.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The easiest way is via the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower at these coordinates: 3846, -1307, 0539. Bring some stamina food; the flight to the archipelago will stretch your stamina quite a bit. When you make it to the shrine, interact with it to start the questline.

Follow the green beam. Use the nearby flying machine to fly up to the hollow covered by branches. Use a fire weapon to clear the branches. Carry the crystal back to the Mayanas Shrine. Clear the branches at the back to find the crystal. You’ll find everything you need in the cavern to build a flying machine. Glue the crystal to the back and hightail it back to the shrine. Toss an active Zonai Ice Emitter into the water. This will create flat ice panels. Use them, along with the nearby metal panels to create a cube. Hit the target. Push the cube down the hill to hit the target. You’ll want to position the cube so that it’s sliding on a side with ice. Open the hidden chest. In the next room, toss another active Zonai Ice Emitter into the water. Use metal and ice panels to craft a place to stand on the spikes. Drop one of the panels onto the target and the chest is yours. It contains a Mighty Zonaite Shield.

Now that you know how to solve the Mayanas Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, why not solve the Sihajog Shrine next? It’s nothing more than a stone’s throw away. Afterwards, you can look for more shrine guides using the links below!

