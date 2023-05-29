Sihajog Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Ready for some paragliding and skydiving? If you want access to the Sihajoh Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you better be! It’s another one of those shrines that isn’t out in the open. Only after you complete a specific challenge are you allowed access. So, here’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Sihajog Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before you head off to the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, it’s best to be prepared. You need to reach the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower, which is at the peak of Mount Lanayru. It’ll be quite cold, so you’ll need some cold-resistance food and clothing, preferably both.

Get to the peak of Mount Lanayru. The Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is your target, located at these coordinates: 3846, -1306, 0539. Launch yourself from the tower when you’re ready. Make a rest stop at one of the sky islands. Valor Island is quite a bit away, which is where you’re headed. You won’t have the stamina to reach it. Instead, stop at the sky island shown in the image. Paraglide to Valor Island. See the large stones in the sky? Valor Island is at the very bottom. Paraglide your way down to Valor Island. Speak to the friendly construct. At the cost of a single Zonai Energy Cell, you can participate in a skydiving ceremoy. In return, you’ll gain access to the Sihajog Shrine. Afterwards, stick around after the challenge if you want a piece of the Glide armor set. Skydive through every green ring. This challenge can get pretty tough with all the surrounding rocks and passing clouds. The best strategy is to stay very close to the light that produces the rings. Even if you have to paraglide every now and then to avoid rocks, you’ll make the jump in under 35 seconds.

And that’s all there is to solving the Sihajog Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Once you complete the dive, the shrine appears and you can walk right in for your Light of Blessing. If you need more help completing more shrines, you’ll find guides using the links down below.

