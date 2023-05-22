Mayamats Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The best shrines all involve a little goofiness to solve them. It’s not a true shrine unless you wonder aloud if your weird solution will work, and then it does. This specific shrine is perfect for that exact reason. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Mayamats shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayamats Shrine Walkthrough

The Mayamats shrine is located not that far southwest of the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower at the coordinates -4637, -1514, 0452.

Step One

Take a left past the hole from the shrine entrance and use the air vent to Paraglide to the other side. Straight ahead, you’ll see the shrine chest on the other side of a gap. Ignore that for a moment and move to your left to see a ball up on a platform you can Ascend to.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Take the ball with the Ultrahand and place it in the gap in front of the chest. You can jump onto the ball and onto the chest platform from there. Opening the chest will award you with a Large Zonai Charge.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

From here, lift the ball and put it at the top of this wall cutout so you can use Ascend to get on top of it.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Step Two

Once on top of the ball, you will watch this smaller ball constantly respawn and go along a track, and you don’t have any ways to stop it physically. Instead, wait for it to get to just about the very end of the second track piece and hit it with Recall. Let it return to the gap between the two pieces and release Recall. This will remove all its momentum, and the ball will fall onto the metal railing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Pick this second ball up and drop it over to the main area from Step One.

Step Three

Use Ultrahand to fuse the two balls together. Try to line yourself up with how you’ll place the bigger ball onto the railing. This way, you lower the chance it will skid on landing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

With the balls fused, but the bigger ball on the railing and let it slide down. With this configuration, it should either stop short of the hole at the end or be blocked from rolling.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Glide down to the two balls and put the smaller one into the hole to unlock the exit. As it turns out, you don’t even need to separate them. Now you can easily collect your Light of Blessing and leave.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This concludes our walkthrough for the Mayamats shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more shrine and collectible guides, check out our links below.

