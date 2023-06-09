Marari-in Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

For some shrines in TOTK, it’s all about the journey. The Marari-in Shrine, for example, doesn’t have a puzzle on the island. However, you do need to unlock access to said shrine. Instead of banging your head against a wall, here’s how to solve the Marari-in Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Marari-in Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Marari-in Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is the easy part. Go to the edge of Cape Cales and you’ll see Eventide Island, off in the distance in the sea. If you have access to Sifumin Shrine, use it as a fast travel point.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, you have three options: set sail (ye scurvy dog), paraglide, or build a flying machine. Keep in mind that if you paraglide, bring stamina food to keep you aloft.

Speak with Sesami on Eventide Island. On Toronbo Beach, you’ll find a Hylian by the name of Sesami. He’s interested in some pirates, but thinks the monsters on the island are keeping them from docking. Of course, that’s where you come in. Defeat all 3 monster camps. There are three monster camps, each with its own “Monster Forces” health bar. One is located in the southeast corner, another in the north, and the last in the southwest corner of the island. Once you’ve cleared all three, the pirates will dock their ship. Enter Eventide Island Cave. See the tallest point on Eventide Island? Climb to the top and paraglide off the southeastern edge. Stick to the rock wall and you’ll eventually come to a large cavern with a pirate ship and the Marari-in Shrine, but it’s blocked. Defeat the monsters inside and the gate opens. Build a bridge to the Marari-in Shrine. At the back of the pirate ship are wooden planks you can glue together to make a bridge. Cross, enter the shrine, and collect your Light of Blessing!

There you have it: how to solve the Marari-in Shrine puzzle in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If I were you, I’d stick around to collect all the items you’ll get from the various crates, barrels, and chests. With that said and done, using the links below will send you straight to other shrine guides, and related content in general.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts