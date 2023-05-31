Maoikes Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Nintendo sure loves hiding these shrines in Zelda: TOTK. While you can scope out quite a few shrines just from the top of skyview towers, the Maokis won’t be as easy to locate. If you can’t seem to find it, this guide will teach you where to look and how to solve the Maoikes Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Maoikes Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before you head out to the Maoikes Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, let’s make your journey a bit easier and knock out an important venue in the process. If you haven’t unlocked the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, you should. It’s at the coordinates ‘2858, 0582, 0379.’

It isn’t a big complicated mess or anything like that. It’s relatively simple and you’ll be heading that way anyway during the main story. When you’ve arrived at the tower, grab some Splash Fruit scattered about and toss it at the door. It’ll clear the sludge from the door and you can access it.

Now, step inside and launch yourself into the air. You need to head directly southwest from the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower, towards the Lanayru Wetlands. At the peak of one of the mountains, you’ll see a skull. That’s your target!

There are two paths: one that leads directly to the shrine (which you can see) and the other leads to some Bokoblins and a friendly NPC named Hino. There’s nothing of value there, but if you want to know what phase the moon is (and when the next blood moon is), save Hino and speak with him. Enter the shrine when you’re ready.

Hey, you’re done! That’s all there is to solving the Maoikes Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Collect your Light of Blessing and Diamond and be about your way. Since you’re in the neighborhood, perhaps you wouldn’t mind stopping by the Jonsau Shrine for another reward.

