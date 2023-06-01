Kumamayn Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Did you think you’d just walk right into the Kumamayn Shrine and take the Light of Blessing for your own? In Zelda: TOTK, you’re going to have to work for it. In fact, you won’t step foot into the mini-dungeon until you’ve completed a simple side quest. So, this is how to solve the Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kumamayn Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The fastest route to the Kumamayn Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is by way of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower at coordinates ‘2419, -2763, 0222.’ You’ll launch up to the Necluda Sky Archipelago above.

There’s nothing special you need to prepare for, though a few good weapons and some stamina food wouldn’t hurt. Depending on how you approach the puzzle, a fight may break out.

Reach the Kumamayn Shrine. Using the screenshot as a reference, I’ve created the path you’ll take to reach the Kumamayn Shrine. You’ll find platforms with makeshift Zonai launchers that’ll help you get from island to island. Interact with the Kumamayn Shrine. In doing so, you’ll initiate the Necluea Sky Crystal side quest. Follow the green beam to reach the shrine crystal. Fight or flight. Surprise! The shrine is glued to a Flux Construct mini-boss! Unlike the Usazum Shrine, you don’t have to engage it. You can simply run up to it, yank the crystal from its shoulder, and retreat to the nearby ruins. Launch it back to the shrine. Adjust the makeshift Zonai launcher amongst the ruins, drop the crystal onto the launchpad, and yourself, and set the contraption off. Carry the crystal back to the shrine and the rewards inside are yours!

That’s everything you need to know on how to solve the Kumamayn Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This one can be as easy or as hard as you want to make it, given the circumstances. If it’s upgrades you need, you’ll find more guides for shrines using links below!

