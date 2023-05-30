Karahatag Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Even deep in the deserts of Gerudo, you’ll find shrines. Many of them, including the Karahatag Shrine, are quite difficult to reach given the lack of a map when you venture into the sandstorm. So, if you’re looking to claim another Light of Blessing, here’s how to solve the Karahatag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Karahatag Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As with many of the shrines in Zelda: TOTK, you need to prepare for your journey. Since you’re heading into Gerudo Desert, you’ll experience exhausting heat or freezing temperatures. Cold and heat-resistance food and proper clothing is needed. Stamina food is also helpful given the amount of paragliding you’re doing.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You’ll be starting at the top of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, which does need to be unlocked before use. Launch from the tower and immediately pop your paraglider to reach the Karahatag Shrine.

Use fire to unlock the door. Pick up the torch, light it on fire and toss it at the fire bowl. Loot the hidden chest. Walk down the ramp on the left and immediately walk to the ledge. If you aim the camera towards Link’s front, you’ll see a hollow underneath the platform featuring a chest. It contains a Mighty Construct Bow. Use Ascend to return to the shrine puzzle. Place the fire pillar on one of the white tiles. Pick up the small fire pillar on the other end of the shrine. Drop it on one of three white tiles. Activate the pressure plate and use Recall. Step onto the pressure plate, wait for the floor to lower, then step off so it returns to its original position. Step on the plate again and stay there. Use Recall on the fire pillar from the previous step. You’ll see the fire pillar ascend and light the hanging fire bowl. Repeat step 3 and step 4 two more times. Since there are three hanging fire bowls altogether, you’ll need to light the other two in the same manner. Move the fire pillar onto another white tile, stand on the plate, and light the remaining fire bowls.

There you have it: how to solve the Karahatag Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s a bit on the easier side, but still a fun use of Recall. Since you’re in the neighborhood, you might as well make the trek over to the Chichim Shrine.

