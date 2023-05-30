Chichim Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Do you have what it takes to find the Chichim Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom? Let’s hope so! You won’t find it by kicking rocks, that’s for sure. If you’ve been wandiner the Gerudo Desert for far too long, here’s everything you need to know on where to find and how to solve the Chichim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Chichim Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you ever hope to set foot in Chichim Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll need to venture into the unknown. I highly advise marking the location of the shrine on your map and sticking to it. The Gerudo Desert has a sandstorm that disables the map.

From atop Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower, make a beeline southwest to Ancient Prison Ruins. However, the catch is the ruins are beneath quicksand (which I’ve marked in the screenshot). Head straight to the gate down the hall. Pull the lever with Ultrahand, pass on through and head immediately left.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Follow the hallway and make a right. See the statue? Go underneath the small opening the statue is pointing to. There’s a slope on the other side that leads straight to a seemingly dead end. Look for a hole in the wall Link can crouch through.

Book it through the two large rooms (it’s one path) until you come to a ramp. At the top of it, immediately jump down through the hole on your right. Give the nearby Bubbulfrog a whack, then move on.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In the same room with the Bubbulfrog, you’ll find another gate. If you look through it, you’ll actually see the Chichim Shrine on the other side. Step up to the gate and look up. See the crevice? You can’t climb the gate, so use Ascend to reach the room above. Pull the stone tiles from the floor to reveal a lever, which unlocks a hidden passageway to the Chichim Shrine.

The good news is you’ve done everything required to solve the Chichim Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You won’t have to deal with another puzzle inside, so collect your Mighty Zonaite Spear and Light of Blessing and be about your way!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts