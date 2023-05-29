Jikais Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you brave the cold of Mount Lanayru in Zelda: TOTK, you’ll be rewarded in kind. There are several shrines hidden around the ridges and slopes of the mountain, such as the Jikais Shrine. With this guide, you’ll learn where to find and how to solve the Jikais Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Jikais Shrine Solution Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To uncover the Jikais Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, the easiest solution is to uncover the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower atop Mount Lanayru. It’s at the coordinates ‘3846, -1307, 0539.’

I highly recommend bringing cold-resistance food and clothing. From the top of the tower, you can paraglide straight down to the shrine.

Slide the cubes into place and use Ascend. Use Ultrahand on the cubes to the right. The top one should be shifted to the left and the bottom one to the right. Reach the ledge above using Ascend. Paraglide down to the large platform. Position the cube towards the small ledge and use Ascend. Stand in the hollow and use Ascend again to reach the ledge above. Loot the hidden chest. Before you move on, look up and to your right. Use Ascend to reach the hidden chest. Use Ascend to reach the Shrine of Light. Position the panel so that it’s handing off the edge ever so slightly (like in the screenshot). You can now use Ascend, again. Escape the prison. Don’t panic! Using Ultrahand will highlight the panel that’s up against the wall, just outside the prison. Lift it up and balance it on the edge of the prison bars, then use Ascend.

And that’s all it takes to solve the Jikais Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s impressive just how useful Ascend is, especially when you’re in a jam. At any rate, if you’re on the hunt for more shrines, you’ll find a plethora of guides on the matter here at Twinfinite. In fact, the Zakusu Shrine is in the neighborhood.

