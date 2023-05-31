Ishokin Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
While several shrines can be easily found throughout Hyrule, some locations mandate players to complete quests in order to produce their appearance. In particular, Tears of the Kingdom’s Ishokin shrine puzzle features a horse-searching adventure that will allow you to open the door for the valuable Light of Blessing. In this guide, we’ll help you with this mission by explaining its requirements and the location of the hidden chest.
Ishokin Shrine Puzzle Solution in TOTK
The Ishokin shrine can be found near the Faron region at the coordinates ‘-0576, -3520, 0127.’
To unlock the entrance, you must follow the beam of light to reveal the location of a crystal. Players can talk to Baddek to make an exchange for it, but you’ll need to complete the Ride the Giant Horse quest first. Per his instructions, you must go to Farron Grasslands to bring him a ‘giant horse’ and claim the crystal prize.
Ride the Giant Horse Shrine Quest in TOTK
If you speak to an employee at the nearby Highland Stable (coordinates ‘-694, -3398, 0172’), they will provide information about the animal’s whereabouts. Keep in mind that you will need at least two wheels of stamina to tame the horse, or you can utilize resources that prolong Link’s energy.
You can find the horse near the coordinates ‘0784, -3725, 0081’ on the pathway of the Horse God Bridge.
Players can spot the enormous horse by the cliffs, where they must attempt to tame it. Those who want to keep the mount after this quest should return to the Highland Stable and register it before talking to Baddek.
Now that you have the horse, you can head back to Baddek and complete the deal. Finally, players can grab the crystal with Ultrahand to restore the shrine. Fortunately, the rest of the quest is relatively straightforward, as you’ll immediately be rewarded with a chest of Topaz ore and the Light of Blessing.
That does it for our guide on how to complete the Ishokin shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Utsushok shrine puzzle solution.
