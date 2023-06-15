Is Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Open World? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Nintendo’s seminal action-adventure series is known far and wide for its whimsical characters, enchanting world, and wonderful sense of discovery. While Hyrule Kingdom is the ancient land that serves as the setting for most Zelda titles, it’s evolved and changed over the years. If you’re wondering is Tears of the Kingdom open world, then we’ll help clue you in. Let’s get into it!

Is Zelda: TOTK Open World?

We’ll cut right to the chase: Yes, Tears of the Kingdom is indeed an open world experience.

Not only is Hyrule Kingdom vast and epic, but you’ll be able to visit almost anything you can see on the horizon. In other words, Link is free to explore the world at his leisure, and the game is not structured in a linear fashion like, say, the Uncharted series or a Call of Duty single-player campaign.

In fact, Zelda: TOTK is much like its brethren, Breath of the Wild. After all, its 2017 predecessor helped usher in a new era to the traditional Zelda formula by introducing an open world element for the first time. Its follow-up, on the other hand, continues this trend and actually evolves it even further by expanding the world vertically.

What we mean by this is Zelda: TOTK actually features plenty of new locations in both its Sky Islands in the clouds and the subterranean Depths, which can be found below Hyrule. In short, Nintendo’s latest is actually bigger in scope than its predecessor, so you could argue that it’s even more of an open world experience than Breath of the Wild.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to shed some light on whether Tears of the Kingdom is open world or not. For more, here’s where to find Grizzlemaw Bears and how to kill Gloom Hands easily. Alternatively, feel free to explore our further coverage down below.

