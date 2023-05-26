Is Kass in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When Kass made his first introduction in Breath of the Wild, fans quickly became entranced by his harmonious spirit as a bard. Yet, despite his multiple appearances in this title, many players have wondered if he would return for the sequel. So, if you are currently missing this beloved creature, we’ll explain whether or not Kass is in Tears of the Kingdom.

Where Is Kass in Tears of the Kingdom?

Unfortunately, Kass does not appear in Tears of the Kingdom, leading many fans to unravel the mystery of his whereabouts. You’ll still interact with other bird-type creatures, like the Rito tribe member Penn and the flying companion Tulin.

Although Kass is not in TOTK, he is subtly mentioned during Penn’s newspaper questline. Upon completion, the character will rest on the same spot Kass was featured in BOTW at Washa’s Bluff. You’ll then unlock a dialogue scene where Penn states, “A famous bard perfected his craft here, studying the songs of this land,” indicating that he is talking about Kass.

Aside from this, you can find Kass’ family at Rito Village, but they don’t seem to mention him at all without any information about his current location. Tough luck, Kass.

The bard’s absence has caused quite a stir within the Legend of Zelda community, in which fans have requested to bring him back.

Other TOTK players in the YouTube video comment section have also speculated that Kass will return for a DLC at a later date, along with more information about the ancient Sheikah tech. But, for now, we’ll have to wait and see if our favorite musician will eventually come back to continue on his melodic compositions.

That does it for our guide on Kass in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including how to import horses from Breath of the Wild.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts