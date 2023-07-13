How to Ring the Bell in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While exploring the Hyrule Field in Tears of the Kingdom, you may encounter a Goron named Strade on top of the mountain near the Coliseum Ruins. The man will invite you to attempt his Test of Strength mini-game, where you must try to ring the bell as hard as possible. Since the game does not offer much instruction on how to complete this challenge, we have made this guide to give you some basic tips to win this mini-game!

Zelda: TOTK Test of Strength Mini-Game Guide

The Test of Strength mini-game is very straightforward; you just have to hit the bell as hard as possible using any method. Although you may be tempted to throw a Flower Bomb, you won’t get a very high score on the mega-ding scale from the resulting explosion. The best way to beat this challenge is by creating a contraption using nearby Zonai devices.

There is no time limit to complete this challenge, but you cannot leave the area, or the mini-game will end prematurely. After you pay 30 Rupees to Strade, you can start building your contraption. If you don’t have any idea, you can try recreating the machine I made during my playthrough.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You need to use a Spring as a base and attach three long metal rods on top of it. Finally, you can place a rock or a metal barrel at the end. Once the contraption is ready, you can put it underneath the bell and hit the Spring to activate the device. Using this contraption, I reached 168 on the mega-ding scale and received a Ruby from Strade.

Here is the list of rewards you can obtain from the Test of Strength mini-game:

Higher than 75 on the mega-ding scale: Opal

Higher than 100 on the mega-ding scale: Topaz

Higher than 135 on the mega-ding scale: Ruby

If you need more inspiration, you can visit social media websites to see how other players complete this mini-game. Many creative individuals have invented ridiculous and over-the-top contraptions in an attempt to reach the highest possible high score in this challenge. Like many puzzles in this game, the only limit is your imagination!

Now that you’ve completed the Test of Strength mini-game in Tears of the Kingdom, you can also try diving challenges on the sky islands. For example, you can go to Courage Island in the Central Hyrule region’s sky and complete the trial to obtain the Glide Shirt. This gear is one of the three pieces of equipment in the Glide armor set, which can negate all fall damage.