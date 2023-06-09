Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an extenive list of different Materials that can be scavenged and collected during Link’s adventure across Hyrule. These Materials can then be used to create various dishes and elixirs to restore Link’s health and grant bonus status conditions or perks. However, learning and remembering every recipe in the game is a difficult task. If you’re wondering how to make Streamed Tomatoes, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Steamed Tomatoes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Steamed Tomatoes Recipe in Zelda: TOTK

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Steamed Tomatoes is a relatively simple dish to create, involving just two ingredients. These ingredients are listed below for convenience so you can organize them in preparation for the dish:

1x Hylian Tomatoes

1x Hyrule Herb

You can find Hylian Tomatoes growing on plants throughout the land of Hyrule. However, the most common locations to farm Hylian Tomatoes with the best success are within the East and West of the Necluda Region.

Similarly to Hylian Tomatoes, Hyrule Herbs can be found across a wide variety of the grasslands throughout Hyrule. However, it seems that the best place to farm Hyrule Herbs is on Satori Mountain (-2299, -0341, 0350) or at Seres Scablands (-2436, 0512, 0226), where you can find them growing in bulk.

How to Make Steamed Tomatoes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To make the Steamed Tomatoes dish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the first thing you will need to do is find a suitable Cooking Pot. There are a few hanging about in certain campsites and sheltered areas throughout the wilderness of Hyrule, but you can always make one for yourself by igniting a bundle of wood to create a campfire, and then placing a Zonai Pot on top.

Alternatively, there is a free Cooking Pot that Link can use whenever he likes located within the underground bunker of Lookout Landing. If you’re struggling to locate or make your own Cooking Pot, then fast travelling to this location is a quick solution that will allow you to create all the dishes you’ll need.

Once your Cooking Pot is all set up, press the + button on your Joy-Con or controller to open Link’s inventory, and then scroll across to the Materials tab. Now go ahead and select the 1x Hylian Tomato and 1x Hyrule Herb you’ll need to create the recipe.

Once you’re holding these ingredients, press B to back out of Link’s inventory, and then walk over to the Cooking Pot. Once you’re standing in front of it, a ‘cook’ prompt will appear, so press A to confirm this and drop your ingredients into the pot.

Now all that’s left to do is wait a few seconds while the dish prepares itself. After a brief moment of cooking, you’ll now receive 1x Steamed Tomatoes to add to your inventory. You can also create variants of this dish that restore more hearts of health to Link when consumed by increasing the number of Hyrule Herbs and Hylian Tomatoes used in the dish.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Steamed Tomatoes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

