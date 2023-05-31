Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has many different Materials located around the expansive world map of Hyrule. During your adventure as Link, you’ll be able to discover these Materials, collect them, and use them to craft certain dishes and elixirs. However, discovering and remembering the combinations of ingredients needed to make a dish can often be tricky. If you’re wondering how to make Glazed Veggies, look no further, we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Glazed Veggies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Glazed Veggies Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Glazed Veggies is quite an easy recipe to craft in Tears of the Kingdom, needing only two ingredients to cook the dish. This dish will restore hearts of health back to Link when consumed, and even offer bonus status conditions or effects depending on the variation of Glazed Veggies you create. The ingredients for Glazed Veggies are as follows:

1x Any plant or flower Material

1x Courser Bee Honey

Courser Bee Honey can be found by farming hives that grow on trees around the world map of Hyrule, making the various forests good candidates for hunting. There are a few different locations that these hives can spawn in with some of the most successful spots including East Hill Chasm and Rutile Lake. To get Courser Bee Honey from the hives, you will need to destroy the hives to get rid of the bees, which in return, will drop the Courser Bee Honey.

As for the any plant or flower Material ingredient, this is pretty self explanatory, meaning you can use almost any plant-like or flower Material you can find in your inventory. Certain plants may add bonus effects and status conditions such as Cold Resistance, Slip Resistance, Speed Boosts, or Stealth Boosts. While you can use any Material that fits this description, these are a few of the various compatible options:

Hyrule Herb

Silent Princess

Armoranth

Mighty Thistle

How to Make Glazed Veggies Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To cook Glazed Veggies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will first need to find or create a suitable station with a Cooking Pot. To make one of these, you can place some wood on the ground and light it to create a fire, then place a Zonai Pot over the top of the fire to create a Cooking Pot. However, if you’re unable to create or find one for yourself, you can always head back to Lookout Landing, as the underground bunker has one that you’re free to use as you wish.

Once you’re all set up at your Cooking Pot, head into your inventory by pressing the + button on your controller or Joy-con, and then scroll over to the Materials tab. Now you’ll need to hold the ingredients that you want to use to make the dish. In my case, I went with Hyrule Herb alongside the Courser Bee Honey.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Next, back out of the menu and press A when the cook prompt appears to drop your ingredients into the Cooking Pot and start preparing your dish. Now, all you’ll need to do is wait a few seconds while the dish cooks.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After a few seconds, you will receive your Glazed Veggies dish to add to your inventory. Easy as that! If you’d like to, you can also experiment with creating different variations of the dish by using different flower or plant-like Materials. A few examples of the various Glazed Veggies dishes include Energizing Glazed Veggies, Hearty Glazed Veggies, and Sneaky Glazed Veggies.

That's everything you need to know about how to make Glazed Veggies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

