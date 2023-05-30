Image Source: Nintendo

Much akin to past Zelda games, cooking food, learning recipes and healing injuries are integral to Link’s survival and his exploration of Hyrule. There’s a lot of recipes to make but some classics are among the easiest and most beneficial. To that end, here’s how to make Carrot Stew in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and what it provides for Link.

TOTK Carrot Stew: Ingredients, Recipe & Benefits

There are four ingredients players need to collect and collate in order to make Carrot Stew in Tears of the Kingdom. All are listed below:

A type of Carrot (Endura or Swift)

Tabantha Wheat

Fresh Milk

Goat Butter

None of the ingredients are particularly complex to acquire and each should be in abundance in veteran players’ inventories. Luckily, we’ve broken down the best places to get each in the table below:

Ingredient Where / How To Get Endura Carrot Acquirable via looting Cherry Blossom trees, with multiple located at Satori Mountain, west of Lookout Landing. Check out our Endura Carrots guide for all the info you need on finding these rare foodstuffs. Swift Carrot Hateno Village General Store, at a cost of 16 Rupees Tabantha Wheat Acquirable via looting in the Tabantha region, south of Rito Village. Players should wield their sword in overgrown, grassy areas, revealing harvestable wheat as they trim back the grass Fresh Milk Hateno Village General Store, at a cost of 12 Rupees Goat Butter Hateno Village General Store, at a cost of 12 Rupees

The Hateno Village General Store, a great place to get most of the Carrot Stew ingredients, is located at the coordinates: 3357, -2169, 0120.

Because two different types of Carrot can be used, the resulting stew can affect Link differently. If you use Endura Carrots, the Stew will boost Link’s stamina. If you use Swift Carrots, the Stew will boost Link’s movement speed.

As with other recipes, be careful not to use ingredients with conflicting effects as they will cancel each other out and waste your resources.

That’s everything to know about making, eating and reaping the benefits of Carrot Stew in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our other TOTK content, including every cooking recipe in the game.

