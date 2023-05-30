Connect with us

How To Make Carrot Stew in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Link cooking in Tears of the Kingdom
Image Source: Nintendo
Much akin to past Zelda games, cooking food, learning recipes and healing injuries are integral to Link’s survival and his exploration of Hyrule. There’s a lot of recipes to make but some classics are among the easiest and most beneficial. To that end, here’s how to make Carrot Stew in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and what it provides for Link.

TOTK Carrot Stew: Ingredients, Recipe & Benefits

There are four ingredients players need to collect and collate in order to make Carrot Stew in Tears of the Kingdom. All are listed below:

  • A type of Carrot (Endura or Swift) 
  • Tabantha Wheat
  • Fresh Milk
  • Goat Butter

None of the ingredients are particularly complex to acquire and each should be in abundance in veteran players’ inventories. Luckily, we’ve broken down the best places to get each in the table below: 

IngredientWhere / How To Get
Endura CarrotAcquirable via looting Cherry Blossom trees, with multiple located at Satori Mountain, west of Lookout Landing. Check out our Endura Carrots guide for all the info you need on finding these rare foodstuffs. 
Swift CarrotHateno Village General Store, at a cost of 16 Rupees
Tabantha WheatAcquirable via looting in the Tabantha region, south of Rito Village. Players should wield their sword in overgrown, grassy areas, revealing harvestable wheat as they trim back the grass
Fresh MilkHateno Village General Store, at a cost of 12 Rupees
Goat ButterHateno Village General Store, at a cost of 12 Rupees

The Hateno Village General Store, a great place to get most of the Carrot Stew ingredients, is located at the coordinates: 3357, -2169, 0120. 

Because two different types of Carrot can be used, the resulting stew can affect Link differently. If you use Endura Carrots, the Stew will boost Link’s stamina. If you use Swift Carrots, the Stew will boost Link’s movement speed. 

As with other recipes, be careful not to use ingredients with conflicting effects as they will cancel each other out and waste your resources. 

That’s everything to know about making, eating and reaping the benefits of Carrot Stew in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to check out our other TOTK content, including every cooking recipe in the game. 

