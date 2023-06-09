How to Get Tingle Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like in Breath of the Wild, you can obtain all kinds of cool and powerful armor sets in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Among them is the Tingle outfit that references the iconic yet strange character named Tingle. If you want to know the locations of the Tingle armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you their exact positions.

Zelda: TOTK Tingle Armor Set Locations

Similar to other outfits in TOTK, you must find three pieces of gear to obtain the full Tingle armor set. Here are their locations:

Tingle’s Shirt

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can obtain Tingle’s Shirt by solving the puzzle inside the Dueling Peaks South Cave (1181, -1950, 0246). To open the locked gate, you must place four stones on top of the correct switches. You can find the solution to this puzzle by visiting the Dueling Peaks North Cave on the other half of the mountain (1190, -1860, 0157).

Several Horriblins will infest the area, and you must defeat them to progress. In the next chamber, you will discover a drawing on the cave ceiling showing the puzzle’s answer. You can take a photo for reference, but here’s the one that I took:

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can now put the four stones on the switches corresponding to the white spots in the image. When all of them are in the correct position, the gate will open, and you can claim Tingle’s Shirt from the chest.

Tingle’s Tights

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next piece of equipment to find is Tingle’s Tights which is hidden inside the Cape Cales Cliffside Cave (3626, -3216, 0000). You can reach this hidden area by jumping off the Cape Cales cliff and using your paraglider until you see an entrance on the cliff face.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Inside, you will find your path blocked by green stone walls, but you can unlock the gate by performing a “short, shrill song of wind through lips.” To do this, you must climb on top of a nearby floating plank and hit the Down button on your D-pad to whistle.

A pirate ship will be docking inside the cave, and you must defeat the monsters on the vessel. Once the area is clear, you can locate the treasure chest hidden behind a stack of boxes on the deck.

Tingle’s Hood

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Tingle’s Hood is located inside the Statue of the Eight Heroine Cave in Gerudo Highlands (-4398, -0548, 0469). Like other puzzles in the Gerudo territory, you must unlock the gate using a Mirror Zonai device. Luckily, there’s no need to go to a Dispenser since you can find a chest containing three Mirrors at -4360, -0462, 0470.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you have the Mirror, you can use the sunlight during the daytime to reflect the light toward the green sensor on the statue. Similar to previous caves, you will encounter several enemies inside, and you must defeat the Gibdo horde that will try to kill you.

The treasure chest containing Tingle’s Hood will be buried under a pile of sand. However, you can remove it using a Fan Zonai device, a Korok leaf, or Tulin’s power.

That’s the end of our guide on the Tingle armor set locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to obtain this outfit, consider reading other TOTK articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

