How to Get Ravio’s Hood in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You will discover many coliseums while exploring the Depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each of them holds a chest that hides a unique gear referencing previous titles in the Zelda series. Among them is Ravio’s Hood from A Link Between Worlds, and this guide can tell you how to obtain this unique item in TOTK.

Zelda: TOTK Ravio’s Hood Location

Ravio’s Hood is located inside the Secluded Coliseum in West Necluda Depths (2177, -1866, -0467). This area is underneath Hateno Fort on the Surface, and you can reach it by jumping into the East Hill Chasm (1992, -0889, 0177) near Kakariko Village and heading southeast. Another close chasm hole you can use is the Meda Mountain Chasm (2513, -2389, -0012) north of the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower.

Since the elevation surrounding this location varies greatly, I suggest building a Hover Bike by combining two fans and one steering stick. Controlling this vehicle can be challenging for beginners, but it is very battery efficient and allows you to traverse the Depths easily.

Like Majora’s Mask, you must defeat five waves of enemies to unlock the Gloom Treasure Chest at the center of the arena. Here are the monsters you must face in the Secluded Coliseum:

First wave: two Fire Lizalfos.

Second wave: two Ice Lizalfos.

Third wave: two Electric Lizalfos.

Fourth wave: Silver Lizalfo.

Fifth wave: Fire Lizalfo, Ice Lizalfo, Electric Lizalfo, and Silver Lizalfo.

The Lizalfos have fast speed and can quickly dodge your attacks, so I recommend using spears and avoiding great swords. Once all opponents are eliminated, you can claim Ravio’s Hood from the chest. This gear has two points of base defense and can increase your sideways climbing speed.

That’s the end of our guide on Ravio’s Hood location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to get this gear, check out the links below this article to read other TOTK guides on Twinfinite!

