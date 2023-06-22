How to Get Ember Armor Set In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Ember armor set is a unique outfit that is based on the appearance of the fire dragon Dinraal. In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can obtain this attire by visiting three caves in the Eldin region on the Surface. If you don’t want to bother solving the riddles from Misko, here’s a guide that tells you the exact location of the three pieces of equipment.

Zelda: TOTK Ember Armor Set Location

The Ember armor set consists of three pieces of gear: Ember Trousers, Ember Shirt, and Ember Headdress. Here are their locations:

Ember Trousers

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can get the Ember Trousers from a treasure chest inside the Cephla Lake Cave in Eldin Canyon (2589, 1335, 0153). The easiest way to reach this area is by teleporting to the Kisinona shrine and heading north.

Since there are numerous chests inside the cave, you can quickly locate the correct one by feeding the dog outside. Just throw several apples on the ground, and the animal will lead you to the treasure chest containing the Ember Trouser.

Ember Shirt

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next piece of equipment is located inside the Goronbi River Cave, south of Goron City (1412, 2112, 0287). You can find this cave by following the river, and you will see a group of monsters in front of the entrance.

You must progress deep into the cave and cross through the river of lava until you face a Fire Like behind a small lava waterfall. Once you defeat the monster, you can ride one of the floating rocks until you see an opening on your right side.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Inside the chamber, you will find the treasure chest containing the Ember Shirt. After you collect the equipment, the stone door on your left will slide open, and you can read the riddle that hints at the location of the Tunic of Awakening.

Ember Headdress

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Ember Headdress is hidden inside the YunoboCo HQ South Cave in Eldin Canyon (1712, 2719, 0403). Once you defeat several Horriblins inside, you can destroy the breakable wall that hides a chamber full of Zonai devices.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You must create a car from available materials, and then you can use the Ultrahand ability to move the vehicle into the pool. Afterward, you can ride your Zonai car to cross the lava and reach the Ember Headdress treasure chest.

Now that you have the Ember armor set in your inventory, you can try obtaining other great outfits in Tears of the Kingdom. In fact, there are two more armor sets based on other dragons in the game, and they’re called the Charged outfit and the Frostbite armor set.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts