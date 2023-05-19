How to Defeat Moragia in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During your journey toward the Death Mountain crater, a massive monster will suddenly burst out of the ground and begin attacking you. Since the creature blocks the entrance to the underground, you must defeat the beast to continue your investigation. If you need help beating Moragia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some useful tips.

Zelda: TOTK Moragia Boss Fight Guide

Unlike most bosses, where you fight them on the ground, you must ride a Wing device to face Moragia. The game will provide a fully built aircraft that you only need to place on the platform to take off properly.

Luckily, you won’t need to worry about your batteries running out since the plane will continue to fly unless you decide to jump off. Yunobo will be at the front side of the Wing when you’re riding the aircraft, and you can use him to hit the three dragon heads by pressing the A button.

The only thing that you must watch out for is Moragia’s fireballs attack, but you can dodge them by flying diagonally. Try to keep a decent distance between you and each head. The boss’ attacks have a higher chance of hurting you if you’re flying too close, but you won’t be able to land a hit if you’re too far.

Beating Moragia should be fairly quick because you only need to land one solid hit on each head to defeat the boss. During my playthrough, I had more trouble controlling the Zonai vehicle and aiming Yunobo than dodging the fireballs. As long as you keep moving, you can easily avoid all damage.

That is the end of our guide on how to defeat Moragia in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to beat this monster, consider reading other Zelda articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

