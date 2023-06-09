How to Complete Reede’s Secret Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hateno Village has undergone significant changes since your last visit, and the small settlement has become the primary center for fashion in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Mayor Reede disapproves of the shift and has become a lot more irritable as a result. On the other hand, his wife has become tired of the tense situation and asks you to snoop on the Mayor during Reede’s Secret side quest.

Zelda: TOTK Reede’s Secret Quest Guide

Reede’s Secret is one of many side missions that you must complete to finish the Mayoral Election quest chain in TOTK. To begin this mission, you must speak to Reede’s wife, Clavia, who will share her worries about the Hateno Village Mayor. The woman will ask you to sneak into the shed during the daytime and find out what Reede has been hiding inside the building.

Since the door will be locked, you must enter the cave system underneath the village to get inside. You just need to jump into one of the three wells in the settlement and explore the underground passages until you are under Reede’s shed. The coordinates for the spot are 3414, -2082, and 0104.

Once you are at the correct location, you can use the Ascend ability to enter the locked building. If you accidentally surface outside the shed, just press B to cancel and try again.

Inside the building, you will find Reede’s Diary, which speaks about his plan for the village. Afterward, you can find Clavia again, who will thank you for your help and reward you with 10 Hylian Tomatoes.

