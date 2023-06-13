How to Complete Feathered Fugitives Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Besides fighting various monsters and Ganondorf, Link can also help numerous Hyrule citizens in distress who can’t seem to stop getting into trouble for five seconds. One of the side missions you can accept is called the Feathered Fugitives, where you are tasked to find five missing Cuccos in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need help locating these birds, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you their hiding spots.

Zelda: TOTK Feathered Fugitives Side Quest Guide

After helping the group of chefs in the Gourmets Gone Missing side quest, you can speak to Teli near the Cucco pen at the Riverside Stable to accept the Feathered Fugitives mission. The man will explain that he must find the five missing birds that have disappeared under his watch. He believes none of them have gone far and should still be near the stable.

Cucco #1

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first Cucco can be found hiding inside the stable near one of the beds (0343, -1102, 0010). You can pick up the bird by pressing the A button, and then you can run back toward its pen and throw it inside.

Cucco #2

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The next missing chicken will be standing before The Stable Trotters’ stage as it listens to their music. Its coordinates are 0349, -1073, and 0009.

Cucco #3

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The third Cucco is located on top of a big tree near a man named Endai (0319, -1125, 0016). You may hear it crowing the song of its kind when you get near.

Cucco #4

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The fourth chicken will be stranded on a large rock in the river (0388, -1148, 0010). To bring back the Cucco, you must make some sort of bridge and cross the water. You can create a wooden bridge using nearby trees or make an ice bridge by fusing an ice-element material with your weapon.

Be careful not to hit the chicken if you use a magical weapon, like Sapphire Rod, or the animal will call forth a flock of angry Cuccos that will annihilate you. If it does occur, you can just teleport to a nearby shrine, and the chicken army will despawn.

Cucco #5

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The last Cucco can be found on top of the stable (0334, -1090, 0037), and you can reach this area using the Ascend ability. Afterward, you can easily get down by jumping off the structure since the chicken will slow down your fall.

That’s the end of our guide for the Feathered Fugitives side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, check out the links below this article to read the latest articles on Twinfinite.

