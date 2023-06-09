How to Complete Disaster in Gerudo Canyon Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During Link’s adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, he encounters numerous people in distress who need his aid. Among them is a group of bodyguards who have become separated after an attack in the Gerudo domain. If you need help finding the three missing people to complete the Disaster in Gerudo Canyon side quest, this guide can tell you the exact positions of these men.

Zelda: TOTK Disaster in Gerudo Canyon Quest Guide

You can start the Disaster in Gerudo Canyon side quest by speaking to Quince at Gerudo Canyon Pass (-1661, -2015, -0015). The man will tell you that he’s looking for his three missing colleagues who have gone missing during an incident.

Botrick

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first missing person, Botrick, can be found hiding behind a rock inside Stalry Plateau Cave (-1512, -2230, -0018). A Fire-Breath Lizalfos will guard the entrance to the cave, and after you speak to the man, two more monsters will spawn. You will also find a Bubbulfrog hanging on the ceiling, and you can shoot the creature with a bow to get a Bubbul Gem.

Giro

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can locate the second missing person by following the road outside the cave and heading northwest. Giro will be sitting before a campfire at these coordinates: -1893, -2353, -0001. When you discover him, the man will be very dehydrated and ask you for one Squash Fruit.

Garill

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The last missing person can be found camping at Koukot Plateau (-2185, -1867, 0152). I suggest teleporting to Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower and walking north to reach Garill. The man will ask you for a Spicy Pepper to warm his body before he can rejoin the rest of the group.

That’s the end of our guide on how to complete the Disaster in Gerudo Canyon side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more TOTK content, you can check out the links below this article to read the latest coverage on Twinfinite.

