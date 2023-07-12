How to Complete Corridor Between Two Dragons Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Corridor Between Two Dragons side adventure is the second puzzle you can take in the Investigate Thyphlo Ruins chain quest. The stone slate will instruct you to use the power of the Sage of Fire and blaze through the space between the two dragons. To help you quickly find the correct statues, we have created this Tears of the Kingdom guide that will tell you the two dragons’ exact positions!

Zelda: TOTK Corridor Between Two Dragons Quest Guide

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can find the two dragons mentioned in the stone slate by heading west from the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower (0219, 3122, 0174). In this area, you’ll be able to see two stone statues lying on the ground with a corridor between them.

To solve the puzzle, you must use the Sage of Fire’s power, which you can unlock by completing the Yunobo of the Goron main quest and defeating the Marbled Gohma boss. You must carefully aim the Goron so he will pass through the passage between the dragons. Once you’re sure, press the A button to release Yunobo.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Remember that you must shoot the Goron from heads to tails and not the other way around. If you perform this correctly, a hidden chamber will rise from the ground behind you. Inside the treasure chest, you will find three pieces of Ruby, which you can combine with a Magic Scepter to create a Fire Scepter.

Now that you’ve completed the Corridor Between Two Dragons side adventure, you can attempt to solve the remaining puzzle in the area. I highly recommend finishing the Investigate the Thyphlo Ruins chain quest because you can get one of the legendary weapons in Tears of the Kingdom, the Dusk Claymore!