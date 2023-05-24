How to Beat Marbled Gohma in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like other sacred sites, you must defeat a monster that has corrupted the Fire Temple during your adventure with Yunobo. Marbled Gohma will try its best to prevent you from claiming a Sacred Stone, and you can only defeat it with Yunobo’s help. If you need some tips for this boss fight, here’s a guide on how you can beat Marbled Gohma in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: TOTK Marbled Gohma Boss Fight Guide

Before entering the boss arena, I highly suggest equipping the Flamebreaker armor set to deal with the heat in the area. You can also use Fireproof Elixirs to survive the high temperature, but catching Fireproof Lizard or Smotherwing Butterfly can be very tedious.

Once you’re ready, you can enter the arena and destroy the rock in the ceiling. The boss will appear, and your main priority in this fight is to destroy Marbled Gohma’s legs using Yunobo’s power.

After you break two of the boss’ appendages, you can climb on its main body and rain your hits on the massive eye. Don’t get too greedy, though, because the creature will buck you off if you stay too long on top of it.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Marbled Gohma has two moves in the first phase: slam attack and explosive rocks. You must avoid both moves by sprinting away from the area of effect. Unless you’re way too close to the boss, you should be able to dodge both attacks easily.

After you reduce the monster’s health to half, the second phase will be triggered, and Marbled Gohma will leap to the ceiling. The only way to land a hit on the boss is to use the wall as a ramp for Yunobo’s charge attacks.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, aiming will be much harder in the second phase since you can’t clearly see the legs’ locations. The best you can do is to launch Yunobo in Marbled Gohma’s general direction and hope that your attack reaches the monster.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Another thing you must keep an eye on is the explosive rocks that will drop from above and surround Link. You can escape the encirclement by using the Recall power to lift one of the boulders into the air, creating an opening. Technically, you can also utilize Yunobo’s power to break the rocks, but I suggest saving it to destroy Marbled Gohma’s legs.

Like in the first phase, the boss will lose all of its appendages once you destroy two of its legs, and it will fall to the ground. You can use the chance to strike the weak spot and keep repeating the pattern until Marbled Gohma’s HP reaches zero.

That is the end of our guide on beating Marbled Gohma in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more helpful Zelda guides that you can check out via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts