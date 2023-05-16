How to Get Magic Scepter in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features various types of weapons that Link can wield to defeat his enemies. Among them are Magic Scepters, which can channel the power of elements when combined with the right material. If you want to know how to get Magic Scepters in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can give you some ideas.

Obtaining the Magic Scepter in Zelda: TOTK

Unlike common weapons, Magic Scepters are quite rare and can be obtained from hidden chests inside certain shrines. You can get one from the Mayahisik shrine, which you will discover when you help Robbie test his sensor feature during the Hateno Village Research Lab Side Adventure.

You can also get another Magic Scepter inside the chest in the Rasiwak shrine in the Akkala Sea. The structure is located on the northeast beach near the entrance to the Lomei Labyrinth. It is likely that you can also obtain this weapon in other shrines or even in the overworld, but they seem to be hard to come by.

Magic Scepters are two-handed weapons with seven attack power and 14 base durabilities. They are not that interesting by themselves, but they can be quite powerful when fused with elemental gems, such as Topaz and Opal. If you don’t have any, you can also try combining these weapons with Dragon materials like scales and shards.

That is everything you need to know about Magic Scepters in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to get this weapon, consider reading other Zelda content on Twinfinite via the links below.

