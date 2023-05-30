How Tall is Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Nintendo

Fans’ interest in everything The Legend of Zelda has led to a plethora of questions being asked about the characters, world, lore and more. To that end, we’re answering how tall in Link is Tears of the Kingdom, explaining what we know about the protagonist’s height.

How Tall is Link in Tears of the Kingdom?

Working out Link’s height is a bit difficult – mainly because it’s not confirmed in the Tears of the Kingdom’s narrative or Zelda canon more broadly. There’s also different Zelda titles to factor into the equation, each of which possesses their own scale and world.

We can use Breath of the Wild to help ascertain Link’s height though, with the 2017 title forming part of the same timeline and Hyrule world.

To that end, we estimate Link to be around 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall. That’s between 152 and 157 centimeters tall, depending on the measuring system you use.

He’s not a particularly big character but, as anyone who’s played Zelda knows, his abilities and importance far outweigh his size. It also fits with how Link slots into TOTK’s world, clearly smaller than most structures but clearly bigger than he is in some past Zelda games, like Ocarina of Time.

Back in Breath of the Wild, one fan actually used complicated math and pixel-measuring to estimate that Link was 5 feet 2 inches tall. They posted a YouTube video sharing their calculations and making use of a shrine to figure it all out.

We don’t think he’s grown at all since Breath of the Wild, despite a few years passing and Link certainly being slightly older. That makes our original 5 feet 2 inches guess seem accurate, but it’s possible he’s slightly shorter too.

That’s everything we know about Link’s height in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s probably not the question at the forefront of most players’ minds, but here we are. For everything else Zelda, including all cooking recipes and how much damage the Master Sword deals, stay with us right here.

