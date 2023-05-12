How Old is Link in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Image Source: Nintendo

Link, the man, the myth, the legendary hero, and the protagonist of the Zelda franchise, is back with another game. We already know Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom take place in the same Hyrule, and it has been confirmed that Tears of the Kingdom is set at least a few years after the events of Breath of the Wild. However, one question that has always lingered in fans’ minds is how old is Link?

What is Link’s Age in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Breath of the Wild, it was heavily implied that Link is around 17 years old in several cutscenes. It is also important to note that in the previous game, a flashback of him visiting the Spring of Wisdom and Climbing Mount Lanayru was shown. This task requires a minimum age of 17 for you to travel. This means Link should be approximately 19 years old in Tears of the Kingdom, right?

Is Link Older Than He Looks?

Since he spent 100 years comatose in the Shrine of Resurrection before the events of the previous game, some fans argue that Link may be technically closer to 119 years old. He may look 18 or abled enough to defeat a monster or play with a boulder for hours. It’s just that he was frozen for 100 years, so whether or not you would add that to his actual age is a matter of interpretation.

Regardless of his age, he still manages to accomplish every single task he needs to do in his adventure. So, go break a pot or something, it’s best not to overthink this. Now that you know how old Link is in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, check the links below for age-appropriate content.

