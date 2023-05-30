How Old is Zelda in Tears of the Kingdom? Zelda’s Age, Explained

Nintendo

Zelda, the legendary eponymous protagonist, returns once more in Tears of the Kingdom. With TOTK continuing Breath of the Wild’s timeline, it can be a little confusing to keep up with the series’ chronology. Here’s what we know about how old Zelda is in TOTK, explaining her age as best as we can.

How Old is Zelda in TOTK?

We don’t know Zelda’s exact age. It’s not confirmed in Tears of the Kingdom’s story, nor is it easy to work out given how many different Zelda timelines there are.

However, we can provide an estimate based on what we know and the narrative beats established between Breath of the Wild and TOTK.

In BOTW, it’s revealed that Zelda was 16 years old at the beginning of the Calamity. One of her memories shows her turning 17. We then know that, in order to suppress Ganon and seal herself away, she lay in waiting for a century until Link recovered.

We also know that TOTK takes place a few years after BOTW. Factoring in these few years and the century Zelda was sealed away for, we can work out that the Princess is around 120 years old.

She did not age during this century so, physically and aesthetically, she is still in her late teenage years or very early twenties. In short, she looks very good for 120.

It’s also difficult to place Zelda exactly because she spends a lot of TOTK’s narrative MIA. This has led to some questioning whether she’s evil or whether she’s actually a dragon in the game’s story.

That’s everything there is to know about Zelda’s age in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, including how old Purah and Link are, stick with us right here at Twinfinite.

