How Old is Purah in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are host to a diverse cast of characters, but their ages can be a little unclear. Part of this is due to the time-based hijinks that are central to both games’ stories, but the nebulous time skip that occurs between the titles doesn’t help, either. This is likely the reason you’ve set out to answer the question: How old is Purah in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom? Fortunately, we’ve got a firm answer for you.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Purah’s Age, Explained

While it may seem like Purah has grown up substantially at the start of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, she’s still roughly 124 years old.

Purah was around 24 years old back when Link and Zelda were initially trying to stop Ganon from destroying Hyrule 100 years ago, and worked alongside them in an attempt to find a solution. Following their failure, she brought Link to the Shrine of Resurrection and initiated the Slumber of Restoration to heal him and keep him safe. While he did, she continued to research different methods they could use to defeat Ganon for good and save Hyrule.

Her young appearance is due to the fact that she managed to get the effects of her age reversal potion from Breath of the Wild under control, allowing her to maintain the age she’s most comfortable with. This resulted in her body taking on the appearance she would have had when she was in her mid-twenties or early-thirties, as opposed to a child of six or seven or an ancient woman in her hundreds.

She is also the only one who drank the potion, which is why her sister Impa and her assistant Robbie both appear to be incredibly old while she still looks as young as Link or Zelda. It’s a running gag within the duology of games, and continues to be used for laughs in the sequel.

