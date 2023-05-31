How Many Lightroots Are There in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Lightroots are very useful in Tears of the Kingdom, illuminating Hyrule’s Depths and ensuring Link can explore the underground region exhaustively. But how many Lightroots are there in Zelda: TOTK? Here’s that, answered.

Total Lightroots in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Lightroots are exactly as they sound in Tears of the Kingdom: light roots that illuminate the Hyrule Depths to ensure Link can find his way and progress further into the main narrative – and the Hyrule world.

There’s a huge number scattered around the Depths, with players able to interact with all to illuminate the entire Depths. To do so, they’ll need to find all 120 Lightroots in Tears of the Kingdom.

This will completely illuminate Hyrule’s Depths, making you privy to the region’s secrets. It will also earn you the ‘Dispelling Darkness Medal’.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This is described in-game as: An award for one who has conquered the darkness by lighting up every lightroot. This special item commemorates blessings received. It does not provide tangible bonuses in-game, but it does mark players’ achievements and dedication to visiting all Lightroots.

Most will be easy to locate as you work your way round the Depths. Some though, like the Apapes Lightroot, are more difficult to find as they’re only accessible via hidden entry points. Completing all 120 is a mammoth task and likely only doable if you’re willing to invest hours in TOTK. We know that will be the case for some who can go on to display the medal proudly.

That’s all there is to know about how many Lightroots there are in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, including how long it takes to beat and whether Zelda is evil, stick with us at Twinfinite.

