A Genius Ice Fruit Trick Dispatches Tricky Monsters with Ease in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

One of the most impressive aspects of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the exhaustive list of creative ways to solve your problems in both combat and puzzles. Some enemies are easy to deal with while others are downright annoying, like the Horriblins. Luckily, one fan came up with a simple, yet effective way to end their reign of terror with just a handful of berries.

Reddit user Naydog101 demonstrates their mastery over the cold, but delicious Ice Fruit by using it as a weapon instead of a delicious treat. They made short work of the Horriblin in mere seconds.

Rather than fuse it to the end of an arrow, Naydog101 decided to throw it at the unsuspecting Horriblin, freezing it solid. They then took that as an opportunity to shove the creature into the water. The vast majority of enemies in the game can’t swim, excluding Lizalfos, so the Horriblin met an early grave at the bottom of a pond.

It’s certainly an ingenious way of using Ice Fruit for more than just a quick heat-resistance meal. More importantly, it highlights the importance of thinking outside the box with every item and looking beyond its most obvious use, especially in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The game has only been out since May, and it still feels like we’re scratching the surface of what’s possible. It’ll be fun to see what other wacky tricks and inventions fans come across down the road!

Until then, you can get your fill of Tears of the Kingdom by checking out our review right here at Twinfinite.

